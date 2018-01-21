× Suspect leads police on chase after allegedly firing off gun inside Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police say a suspect is in custody after reportedly shooting off a gun and leading police on a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Battle Creek.

It started around 3 p.m. when police responded to a home in the 200 block of Riverside Drive.

According to Battle Creek Police, the suspect allegedly shot of a gun inside a home before leaving in a vehicle. Police say they were able to track the vehicle down in the area of Cliff Street and Greble Street. The driver led police on a chase after failing to stop.

The driver drove east on Columbia Avenue before crashing near Michigan Avenue Wattles Road.

Battle Creek Police were assisted by Emmett Township Police and Michigan State Police.