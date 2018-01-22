Bronson Healthcare comes to defense of Kalamazoo doctor detained by I.C.E.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The employer of a doctor detained by immigration officials is coming to his defense.

Dr. Lukasz Niec was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement last week. Dr. Niec has been in the United States for nearly 40 years and has a legal green card and permanent legal resident status. He came to the United States as a child with his parents from Poland in 1979.

Dr. Niec works for Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo and Monday the hospital released a statement in support of their employee. They say they have contacted immigration counsel and elected representatives regarding the case.

Dr. Niec's detainment stemmed from two misdemeanor convictions from 26 years ago. His sister Ivona told FOX 17 that in the charging documents I.C.E. delivered this past week shows he has two misdemeanors, one for destruction of property, the other for receiving stolen property. Relatives say one of those was expunged.

Bronson Healthcare says that they respect the laws and regulations concerning immigration, but also that Dr. Niec is a "contributing member of our community" and "a skilled and caring physician."

Here is the complete statement: