Ford Airport sets another passenger record in 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Setting new records is starting to become routine at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

For the fifth straight year, the Grand Rapids airport has set a new all-time record for number of passengers flying in and out of town during a calendar year. For 2017, 2,811,622 passengers passed through GFIA, an increase of nearly 6% over 2016.

Airport officials say they had growth in 11 out of the 12 months in 2017, including a record December, which had over 233,700 passengers. The airport has seen growth in 53 of the last 60 months.

“We take pride in being a catalyst to the growing West Michigan community, and the investment our airline partners have made at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport has helped fuel this success,” said GFIA President and CEO Jim Gill in a press release. “The airlines would not be investing here if they did not see an opportunity, and we continue to be successful because they are successful.”

The airport has served more than 73 million passengers since opening their current location on 44th Street.