Grand Rapids Catholic Central finding its stride in the OK Blue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After losing its top returning player and only senior Abigail Tepper in the season's 1st game, Grand Rapids Catholic Central struggled through the non-conference schedule winning just twice in eight tries.

Since 2018 has arrived, however, the Cougars are a perfect 5-0, all OK Blue conference games and currently sit alone in 1st place.

"I think our December schedule really prepared us for the conference" head coach Trevor Hinshaw said. "We played some really good teams we had some growing pains we had to go through but our players have done a tremendous job of staying the course and coming in everyday ready to get better it's a special group, it is a group that is a lot of fun to coach and it has been fun to see them improve and now kind of reap those rewards."

Catholic Central will be as Sparta Friday night to warp up the 1st half of league play.