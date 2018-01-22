One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

Posted 9:37 AM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:07PM, January 22, 2018

Battle Creek, near Burnham and Riverside Drive.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek Monday morning.

The incident happened near Burnham Street and Riverside Drive, according to police.  One person has died. No officers were hurt.

Michigan State Police say that officers were attempting to serve warrants on a 27-year-old man at the apartment building.  The say that they had been surveilling the suspect for three days and had information that he may been suicidal and may have had mental problems.  The suspect was wanted for burglary and larceny of firearms from Calhoun County.

Police say they are not sure if the suspect fired at police, but he was brandishing a handgun at officers.  As many as four officers may have fired at the man.

Three Michigan State Police troopers and one Battle Creek Police officer had knocked on the door of the apartment and the suspect had opened the door for them.  No one else was in the apartment.

Police are still investigating at the scene.  Final determinations will not be known for days.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

