× Police: Foggy conditions, speed likely factors in fatal crash

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is dead from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred Sunday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Summit Road and Pleasant Road in Leonidas Township.

Mark Russell, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

Tyler Bolen, 27, was driving northbound on Summit Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasant Road.

Russell was traveling westbound on Pleasant Road when he was struck by Bolen’s vehicle. Russell’s vehicle proceeded to leave the roadway, striking a tree.

Bolen and the passenger in his vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials report that foggy conditions and speed may be factors in this incident.