Prescription drugs fall off stolen truck between Walker and Allegan Co.

WALKER, Mich. – The theft of a truck from a Meijer store may have spread prescription drugs all along the road to Allegan County Monday morning.

Walker Police say that a yellow Penske rental truck was stolen at about 7:30 a.m. from in front of the Meijer store on Alpine Avenue.  The truck was delivering prescription medications to area pharmacies.

The truck was found in Allegan County and the driver was taken into custody.  However, the rear door of the truck had not been closed and that some of the totes containing the medications fell out during the drive.

Anyone locating any of the totes or the medications should call the Walker Police Department at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

