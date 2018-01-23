× Former teacher sentenced to 30-60 years for trying to kill his wife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A former Kentwood teacher will spend 30 to 60 years in prison for trying to kill his wife.

James Chelekis pleaded “no contest” earlier this month to Assault with Intent to Murder after stabbing his wife in June at their home in Wyoming.

Chelekis was also sentenced to 15 to 40 years to be served concurrently for Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree, involving a teenage student. Investigators had charged that Chelekis and the teen had traded texts, chats and photos that suggested they had a sexual relationship that began June 1, 2016.

Chelekis’ wife, Amanda, survived and has recovered from a stab wound to her neck.