× Kellogg Community College adopts Freedom of Expression policy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Kellogg Community College says they’ve reached a financial settlement after a federal freedom of expression incident.

The lawsuit against the school stemmed from an incident on September 20, 2016 where three people were arrested on campus for soliciting students for the Young Americans for Liberty. The three were arrested because of school policy that said that any solicitations needed to have approval from the Office of Student Life prior to the activity.

The school, in response to the lawsuit, has adopted a Freedom of Expression Policy to add clarity to their Solitication Policy, in addition to an undisclosed financial settlement, which is mostly covered by the school’s insurance policy.