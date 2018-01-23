× Man, 23, arrested for soliciting sex from minors online

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man in Clinton Township was charged with two counts of Child Sexually Abusive Material and one county of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime after police say he posted an advertisement seeking sexual intercourse with underage children online.

Daryl Johnson, 23, set to meet up with a underage female for sexual intercourse in exchange for illegal drugs, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The “young female” Johnson agreed to meet, however, was actually a Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detective.

Officials were able to arrest Johnson at the agreed meeting location.

No narcotics were found in Johnson’s possessions, but detectives found condoms in his vehicle.

Johnson was arraigned on Monday and his bond is set at $100,000.