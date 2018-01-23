Live – Victims Statements in Dr. Larry Nassar Sentencing Continues

Man injured in rollover crash; drug use suspected

Photo from Van Buren Co. Sheriff

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Gobles man was injured after rolling his vehicle into trees on Monday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that after they got the man out of his Lincoln sedan, they found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and they suspect drug use was a cause of the crash.

The crash happened in the 20000 block of 27th Street in Pine Grove Township.  It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the man out of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren Co. Sheriff at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

