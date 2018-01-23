Missing Kent Co. man found deceased

UPDATE – The Kent County Sheriff reports that Joseph Carter was found around midday Tuesday and he was deceased. No further details were released.

*****

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing Plainfield Township man.

Joseph Carter, 35, was last seen by family on Sunday afternoon. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of Lamoreaux Park in Plainfield Township with a note with suicidal statements. The note did not contain any threats to anyone else.

Deputies, the county Search and Rescue Team and Michigan State Police K9 units searched the park Sunday and Monday, but have not found Carter. He was last seen wearing a green/brown winter hat, green hooded jacket, dark pants and boots. He is described as being 5’11” tall, 145 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Kent County Sheriff at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.