New restaurant to open on Grand Rapids’ west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids’ west side is about to get a new restaurant.

Westside Social will open Friday at 11:00 a.m. to the public at the site of the former Shawmut Inn at 2802 Lake Michigan Drive NW.

The owners are Joe and Jennifer DiLeonardo, who have lived on the west side for over 25 years and own other businesses in the area, according to a press release. The restaurant will feature classic comfort food and also some traditional west side food options as well.

The General Manager of the restaurant is Chris Durso, who is coming from Founders Brewing.

The restaurant will be holding a job fair in coming days as well. They’ll have updates on their Facebook page here.