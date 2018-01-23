New upscale escape room experience in West Michigan – Locked Up Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking to get out of the house this winter there's a new interactive adventure game here in West Michigan. Locked Up Grand Rapids near the Woodland mall just opened this past November offering an upscale escape room experience for the whole family.

About 20-30 percent of folks escape after being locked in themed rooms for an hour solving through different puzzles and riddles. Eight to twelve people at a time can team build to work through one of the three different puzzle rooms offered. This is the only location in West Michigan that offers set ups with three different rooms within one themed puzzle room and even allowing children to participate.

Locked Up Grand Rapids will continue to work and develop different puzzle rooms as they grow and build in the future. For just under 30 dollars a person folks can sign up for this unique escape room experience by heading to Locked Up's website.