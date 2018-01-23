Police: One person shot on GR’s West Side, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- City police say one person died from a shooting late Tuesday night on Grand Rapids' near West Side.
It apparently happened in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department.
After being dispatched, officers outside a house found a male who had been shot several times. He died on the way to the hospital.
GRPD says they believe an armed suspect left on foot, but a K9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.
Police have no description for now.
If you know anything, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at616-456-3400, send GRPD a private message on Facebook, or contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
42.973146 -85.694040
3 comments
learnedmylesson25
Another normal night on the NEW and IMPROVED(thanks to liberal mayors Heartwell and Bliss)West side.Winter is supposed to be the quiet time of the year in the ghetto.This stuff could happen any night and and any time in these areas now–it’s THAT bad.One night,it’s Straight st,then there’s Alpine on another.Garfield on the other side of Bridge or McReynolds and Fourth st are all unsurprising shooting areas.Many more.The mayor has to recognize the severity of the problem–it’s only goIng to get worse–and change the mindset.Less low income housing,more middle to higher income housing.
ezekiel richardson
god help us
Commonsense
Bring on more rentals and breweries. It’s doing this side of town sooooo much good, NOT!