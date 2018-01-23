Police: One person shot on GR’s West Side, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- City police say one person died from a shooting late Tuesday night on Grand Rapids' near West Side.

It apparently happened in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NW, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department.

After being dispatched, officers outside a house found a male who had been shot several times. He died on the way to the hospital.

GRPD says they believe an armed suspect left on foot, but a K9 unit was unable to locate the suspect.

Police have no description for now.

If you know anything, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at616-456-3400, send GRPD a private message on Facebook, or contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.