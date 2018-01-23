Protein Shakes are a great way to get nutrients; not just for body builders anymore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Protein shakes have long been a staple for body builders and gym rats everywhere, but people don't have to pump iron to partake in these tasty blended treats. Anyone can benefit from the nutrition found in these customizable concoctions.

Harvest Health has everything from protein powders, to organic fruits and veggies, to create a delicious smoothie.

Todd went over to their store and learned how to make a great tasting protein shake or smoothie.

Harvest Health Foods has three locations:

1944 Eastern Avenue, Grand Rapids

6807 Cascade Road, Grand Rapids

4150 32nd Avenue, Hudsonville

To learn more on how to make great tasting protein shakes and more, visit harvesthealthfoods.com.