Report: NCAA opening investigation into MSU over Nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The NCAA is opening an investigation into how Michigan State University handled the Larry Nassar case, according to a Tuesday report from The New York Times.

The NCAA’s chief legal officer Donald M. Remy tells the Times that the association “has requested information from Michigan State about any potential rules violations.”

The investigation comes amid a growing call for MSU President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by MSU and USA Gymnastics. More than 150 women and girls have talked in Ingham County court about being molested by Nassar or had their statements read by others.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will sentence Nassar on Wednesday after hearing from a few more accusers. Under a plea deal, he faces a minimum of 25 to 40 years behind bars, although the actual punishment could be much higher. He already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

Michigan State’s former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who retired last year after being suspended, is accused in lawsuits by female athletes of downplaying complaints made by two teens in the late 1990s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report