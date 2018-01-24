Amsoil Championship Snocross Series and more coming to Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snocorss is the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing, and it's coming to Soaring Eagle on February 23 and 24. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on. It's fun for the whole family, with passes started at $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com.

It may be winter, but Soaring Eagle is already thinking of the promise of spring. On January 26 and 27, kids will be able to make bookmarks, paper plate rainbows and a butterfly craft.

Everyone's favorite game show is heading to Michigan, it's the Price is Right Live Stage Show. With multiple shows on February 16 and 17, audience members will be randomly selected to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the big wheel, and have a chance at the big showcase. Tickets start at $25.

Dane Cook, one of the most prolific stand-up comedians, is making his way to Soaring Eagle Casino on March 31. Combining energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay, and trenchant observations on human behavior, Cook's unique brand of stand-up and attitude entertains audiences everywhere. He's well known for his appearances on Comedy Central, HBO Specials, and successful comedy albums.

Soaring Eagle's Saint Paddy's Day Bash has just been announced for March 17. The event is completely free with a live DJ spinning hits for the crowd along with Irish themed games, food, and drink. Doors open at 8 p.m., but at 9 the party really gets going with a live performance by Detroit's very own Stone Clover Band. CAll 1-877-2EAGLE2 to book a room for the night as well.

Forget Florida, Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the place to be when the temperatures in Michigan are below freezing. With this special offer, room rates start at $149 a night during the week and $169 per night on the weekends. The deal includes quad occupancy rooms, waterpark passes, plus vouchers for the pizza buffet.

Did school get cancelled due to the weather? If the roads aren't too bad, treat the kids to a day at the waterpark. The best part is a day pass will only cost $12! Be sure to call 1-877-2EAGLE2 ahead of time to check and see if the deal is happening.