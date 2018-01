HOLLAND, Mich- Several departments were dispatched to an industrial fire Wednesday evening.

Reports of a fire at L & W Engineering were made around 7 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire started in some totes in the back of the building, and then spread to the roof.

The fire caused crews to shut down 32nd Avenue between Waverly Road and Country Club Road.

Firefighters from Holland, Holland Township and Graafschaap all responded to the scene.

L & W Engineering is located at 808 E 32nd St.