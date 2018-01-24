× Man arrested after leading police on chase in SW Michigan; found hiding in garage

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Van Buren County man spent the night in jail and faces more jail time after leading police on a chase through a neighborhood.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that deputies were sent Tuesday night to an area of 60th Avenue and County Road 665 on reports of a possibly intoxicated driver. They found the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but he fled through a neighborhood behind Tractor Supply.

The driver stopped at a dead end and then ran away from the responding deputy. He was able to be get away, but deputies were able to find his identification in his vehicle, as well as a loaded hunting rifle.

Deputies found the man, Justin Ernst, hiding in a garage in the 37000 block of Red Arrow Highway. He has been arrested on charges of Fleeing and Eluding police and Resisting and Obstructing, as well as other felony warrants.