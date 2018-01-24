More calls for Michigan State president’s ouster

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 17: Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon answers a question after being confronted by former MSU gymnast Lidsey Lemke during a break in the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar who has been accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 17, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Another member of Michigan State University’s governing board is calling for school President Lou Anna Simon to resign over criticism that the university mishandled complaints that former campus doctor Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting athletes.
Dianne Byrum on Wednesday became the second of the university’s eight trustees to support her resignation. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molestation allegations.
She says in a statement that it is “clear that the public has lost confidence” in Michigan State’s administration, and “changes are needed to move the university forward.”
Byrum also says she is “disgusted” by comments from fellow trustee Joel Ferguson, who apologized Tuesday for saying there is a lot more going on at the university than “this Nassar thing.”