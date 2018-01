× New Chick-fil-A in Grand Rapids is hiring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The next Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Grand Rapids is hiring.

The new franchise is slated to open in February at 3665 28th Street SE by the Shops at CenterPoint.

The new 5,100 square foot restaurant will have indoor seating for about 120 and a patio for about 20 more. The franchise owner has begun hiring up to 100 team members for the restaurant staff.

To apply for a position, go to http://cfagrandrapids.com .