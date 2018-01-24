Police: 2 found dead at Michigan home after mail piles up

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say no outward signs of trauma were found on the bodies of an elderly woman and her adult son that were found at a Michigan home after neighbors noticed mail piling up on the porch.

Port Huron police Sgt. Dave Seghi tells the Times Heraldcarbon monoxide poisoning initially was suspected after the bodies were found Wednesday, but firefighters didn’t find elevated levels of the gas. The newspaper says the woman was 90 and her son was 65.

Authorities responded after neighbors called police to say they’d noticed signs of inactivity at the home, including mail piling up. Seghi says the last newspaper found at the home about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Detroit was dated Dec. 24.

The county medical examiner will determine cause of death.