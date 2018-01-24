Vander Sluis Breaks 1,000 Career Points

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It was a night of record watching at Cornerstone University as the men's basketball team hosted Lourdes on Wednesday night.

Kyle Steigenga needed 20 points to become Cornerstone's all-time leading scorer, but when he fell just 7 points short the attention turner to Sam Vander Sluis, who passed the 1,000 point mark in their 82-52 win.