Wine Down Wednesday: Wine and chocolate pairings perfect for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wine and chocolate are perfect together, and are also the perfect gift to give that special someone this Valentine's Day. Don't get the cheap stuff though, get a quality bottle of wine from St. Julian Winery, where there are a wide variety of flavors and types to choose from.

Vice President and head wine maker from St. Julian Winery, Nancie Oxley, explains which kinds of chocolate pair perfectly with their wines just in time for Valentine's Day.

St. Julian is located at 716 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, and have tasting rooms in Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, and one opening soon in Rockford.

For a complete list of wines available at St. Julian Winery, visit stjulian.com.