$500 reward offered in Benton Harbor armed robbery case

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A $500 reward is being offered for information in a armed robbery in Benton Harbor from Monday.

The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the Boost Mobile Store at 957 Pipestone Road. Benton Harbor Police say a man was waiting outside the store and ordered employees back inside as they were closing up for the day.

He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and took about $1,200 and a cell phone during the robbery, according to a release.

The suspect is described as a bout 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants at the time of the robbery. He also had a white bandanna covering his face, police said.

Police say the $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 269-927-0293.