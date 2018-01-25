Live – Pay It Forward Awards Luncheon

GRAM’s newest exhibit: The Great Lakes Cycle

Posted 9:25 AM, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 09:28AM, January 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- The Great Lakes Cycle, is an exhibition of all new works by New York-based artist Alexis Rockman, who is known for his ecology-based works of art.

The exhibition features a suite of five mural-sized oil and alkyd paintings, each exploring a different theme that Alexis Rockman researched. Rockman focuses on the history of the Great Lakes, the current challenges in the region, and the opportunities to positively shape its future.

There are also six large-scale watercolors and a selection of 28 monochrome field drawings created exclusively with organic materials collected at various Great Lakes sites, according to the GRAM.

