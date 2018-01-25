Grand Rapids businessman John Canepa dead at 87

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A businessman and philanthropist who helped revitalize downtown Grand Rapids has died.

John Canepa, the former president and CEO of Old Kent Bank, passed away Thursday.

Canepa, 87, was also a member of the Downtown Development Authority and the non-profit Grand Action Committee.

His co-chairs at the committee, Dick DeVos and David Frey, released a statement Thursday saying Canepa's 25 years of service in the organization advanced "the culture of collaboration" in the community.

Canepa was on the Grand Valley Foundation after serving for more than two decades as a director. On Thursday, the university's president Thomas J. Haas released a statement saying: