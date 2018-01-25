Human Hungry Hungry Hippos and more happening at downtown GR’s World of Winter fun

Winters are pretty unpredictable in west Michigan, but that's not going to stop winter fun happening at downtown Grand Rapids' World of Winter in a couple weeks.

Downtown Grand Rapids will partner up with Grand Rapids Sport and Social Club, along with several other community partners, and create an entire week of winter activities for people to get out and get active.

World of Winter is taking place February 9-16 all over downtown Grand Rapids. Here's when people can take part in the frozen fun:

  • World`s Largest Gaga Ball Tournament: Friday, February 9 in Rosa Parks Circle
  • Human Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament: Sunday, February 11 in Rosa Parks Circle (all day)
  • Mini-leagues: 4 week leagues beginning February 8 in Heartside Park

Pre-register for these events at grssc.com/leagues and find out more information about World of Winter at downtowngr.org.

