Man admits to hiding cameras in bathroom at church, entertainment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Mo. - A 28-year-old Missouri man was arrested after confessing to hiding cameras inside bathrooms where he worked and at the church he volunteered at, according to KTVI.

The investigation began on January 15th after an employee at Adrenaline Zone in St. Charles discovered a covert camera in one of the bathrooms, according to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

Investigators obtained the camera and examined its footage, which allegedly self-recorded 28-year-old Jeffery Eisenbath installing the device. The footage also showed people entering and exiting the bathroom.

Eisenbath was out of town while the investigation was going on, but law enforcement obtained a search warrant for a computer and recording devices at his home. Eisenbath returned to the area January 22 and was taken into custody while driving. Authorities seized his computer, memory drives, and five covert cameras.

The sheriff's office said Eisenbath confessed to installing the camera in the Adrenaline Zone, as well as a second camera in the bathroom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis and Sacred Heart Parish are assisting law enforcement in the investigation.

Eisenbath was charged in St. Charles County with felony invasion of property and remains jailed on $25,000 cash-only bond. He was charged in Lincoln County with felony invasion of privacy and possession of child pornography. Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.