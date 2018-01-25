New art exhibit highlights the Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Inspired by the Great Lakes, New York-based artist Alexis Rockman created her exhibit “The Great Lakes Cycle.”

The ecology-based pieces now decorate the walls of the Grand Rapids Art Museum until April 29.

On January 26 from 7 – 9 p.m. GRAM members are invited for an exclusive showing of the new exhibit before it opens to the public on January 27.

Rockman’s pieces shows the history of the Great Lakes and the challenges these bodies of fresh water face.

The exhibit is free for members, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and children 6-17 years old are $6.

The museum also offer free admission on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-9 p.m.

