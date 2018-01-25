× Schools closing in West Michigan due to illness

WEST MI– As the deadly flu outbreak sweeps the nation, several schools in West Michigan are shutting down on Friday, to prevent it from spreading.

Gull Lake Community Schools in Kalamazoo announced Thursday that all of their after-school activities will be canceled, as well as the entire school day for students and staff.

Wesley School in Muskegon, and the Transition Campus will also be closed on Friday.

Bronson Community Schools in Branch County, and St. Patrick Parnell School in Kent County are also closing due to illness.

Stay with Fox 17 for the latest updates on school closings near you both on-air, and online.