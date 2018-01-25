× Wayman Britt promoted to Kent County Administrator

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kent County has a new administrator/controller…but not that new.

The Kent County Board of Commissioners promoted Interim County Administrator Wayman Britt to the role of Administrator/Controller Thursday. The vote was unanimous. Britt has been serving as interim administrator since July 2017.

Britt has been with Kent County since 2004, serving as management oversight for the Kent County Health Department, Community Action and Veterans Services.

Britt is also a former University of Michigan basketball player and was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1976. The Wolverines annual “Outstanding Defensive Player” award is named for Britt.