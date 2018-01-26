7 Unique Valentine’s Day gifts for your sweetheart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to surprise the people that you love with something special? Forget the traditional flowers and chocolates, Sherri French from Bump Swag has found the most unique and unexpected gifts created by moms for this Valentine’s day.

Baked In Color Cookie Tins- starting at $25



• Chocolate chip cookies are America's #1 dessert and rainbow is the biggest dessert trend on social media.

• Baked in Color offers the first rainbow chocolate chip cookies on the market.

• Cookies are delicious and beautiful.

• Colors can also be customized for all of life's occasions (college and sports events, holidays, corporate events, parties).

• Perfect gift for Valentine's day! Send red/pink cookies to your sweetheart and the perfect gift to send to college students (match their school colors), friends, & family.

• Baked in Color has been featured on Insider Dessert, Huffington Post, INSIDER DESSERT, and countless food influencers on Instagram.

Mel’s Toffee- $6.50



• Bold and Unique Flavors.

• Pairings and collaborations with breweries

• Internationally Award Winning

• Michigan Made

Customized/Hearts Connect 4 Boards- starting at $60



• The Connect 4 game can be completely personalized with names, a special date, your favorite saying, even a proposal. The cut outs are not limited to just hearts, almost any shape can be used for the cutouts.

• There are multiple colors to choose from for the playing discs and custom color schemes can be used also. The whole game can be stained in your choice of stain.

• The entire game is crafted out of maple plywood and designed by The Pearson Shop.

• Game can easily be disassembled or left standing for display.

• Free shipping within the US.

Nugg Beauty Products- under $10



• The perfect lip treatments for soft, smooth & kissable lips; work amazingly well and are must-have items for anyone with dry, rough or chapped lips.

• Products are all natural, vegan & cruelty free.

• Lip Scrub has cocoa butter, jojoba and sugar granules to exfoliate lips and remove any flakes and doubles as beautiful balm if you just let the natural sugar and jojoba beads dissolve on your lips.

• Lip Mask is formulated with shea butter, coconut oil and liquorice extract to hydrate, soften, nourish and condition lips.

HOOPLA Mini Nail Polish- $10



• HOOPLA mini-polish and HOOPLA treatments are long lasting, beautiful nail polishes and treatments that are 5 Free, Made in the USA and never tested on animals.

• What is 5 Free? 5 Free means that the vegan mini-polish is free of the harshest, toxic chemicals of Formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin, and camphor.

• HOOPLA mini-polish is the perfect size so it is never wasted and TSA approved -- so you can throw it in your carry-on bag for easy touch-ups during travel.

• HOOPLA mini-polish is available in over 40 fabulous and fun shades.

Natural Red Essentials Chocolate Body Frosting & Sugar Scrub- starting at $10



• Limited edition, just for Valentine's Day.

• All natural body care duo, gluten free, no dyes or harmful chemicals.

• Use the scrub head to toe to leave your skin super soft and smelling like chocolate.

• Finish with our triple whipped body butter to have decadent velvety skin.

Pancake Presents- $11.95



• FDA food safe

• Heat safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

• Easy to use

• Dishwasher safe for easy clean up