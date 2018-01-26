Central Michigan woman faces federal charge in fatal crash

Posted 5:06 PM, January 26, 2018, by

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A central Michigan woman faces a federal charge in an October crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Bentley resident Yvette M. Ross this week on one count of moving violation causing death.

Authorities say Ross ran a red light on Oct. 4 and her vehicle collided with a van driven by 31-year-old Mandy Flachs about six miles east of Mount Pleasant.

The collision ejected Flach’s daughter, Kaylee Lynn Flachs, from the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mandy Flachs was critically injured in the crash and hospitalized for several weeks.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports Ross was charged in federal court because Kaylee was Native American and the accident happened within the boundaries of the federal Isabella Indian Reservation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s