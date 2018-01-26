Central Michigan woman faces federal charge in fatal crash

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A central Michigan woman faces a federal charge in an October crash that killed a 4-year-old girl.

A federal grand jury indicted 51-year-old Bentley resident Yvette M. Ross this week on one count of moving violation causing death.

Authorities say Ross ran a red light on Oct. 4 and her vehicle collided with a van driven by 31-year-old Mandy Flachs about six miles east of Mount Pleasant.

The collision ejected Flach’s daughter, Kaylee Lynn Flachs, from the van. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mandy Flachs was critically injured in the crash and hospitalized for several weeks.

The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports Ross was charged in federal court because Kaylee was Native American and the accident happened within the boundaries of the federal Isabella Indian Reservation.