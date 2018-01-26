SPARTA, Mich--- Grand Rapids Catholic Central entered the night atop of the OK Blue and made the trip to Sparta, still looking for their first conference win. The Cougars took their show on the road and came away with the 71-49 win.
GR Catholic remains unbeaten in OK Blue
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central finding its stride in the OK Blue
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
GR Catholic Girls Hang On Over Spring Lake
-
West Catholic 49, Sparta 21
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
-
Statistician Jim Martin still loves his job after 40 years
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central and West Catholic ready for a new chapter
-
Blitz Preview Week 9
-
Cooper Smith leads Hackett to win over West Catholic
-
Bingham nets 27 points in GR Catholic win
-
-
Hamilton runs past Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Hackett Wins 57-54 Over Schoolcraft
-
Tepper personifies toughness through post injury journey