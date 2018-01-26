GR Catholic remains unbeaten in OK Blue

SPARTA, Mich--- Grand Rapids Catholic Central entered the night atop of the OK Blue and made the trip to Sparta, still looking for their first conference win. The Cougars took their show on the road and came away with the 71-49 win.

