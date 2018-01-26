Grand Haven gets OT win over Hudsonville

Posted 11:29 PM, January 26, 2018, by

HUDSONVILLE, Mich--- Hudsonville hosted Grand Haven on the ice at Georgetown Ice Arena. They would go back and forth and eventually need overtime to settle it, where Grand Haven came away with the 5-4 win.

