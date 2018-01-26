Hopkins becomes lone unbeaten in the OK Silver

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- Hopkins and Northpointe Christian entered the night as the two remaining unbeaten teams in the OK Silver, and the two met up at Northpointe Christian. The Vikings rode a big first half from Brandalyn Helderop who finished with a team high 14 points. Baylie Vandyke led all scorers with 19 points for the Mustangs but it wasn't enough as the Vikings came away with the 50-40 win.

