GRAND RAPIDS, Mich--- Hopkins and Northpointe Christian entered the night as the two remaining unbeaten teams in the OK Silver, and the two met up at Northpointe Christian. The Vikings rode a big first half from Brandalyn Helderop who finished with a team high 14 points. Baylie Vandyke led all scorers with 19 points for the Mustangs but it wasn't enough as the Vikings came away with the 50-40 win.
Hopkins becomes lone unbeaten in the OK Silver
-
Hopkins hands Tri-Unity Christian 1st loss
-
Tri-Unity boys win battle of unbeatens with Northpointe Christian
-
Blitz Preview Week 8
-
Grand Rapids Christian boys remain undefeated in the OK Gold
-
West Ottawa defeats Grand Haven in battle of OK Red unbeatens
-
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett to sit atop the SAC Valley
-
New Head Coach Leads Mustangs to 7-1 Start
-
Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1
-
Wyoming boys remain unbeaten in OK Gold
-
Muskegon and Mona Shores meet for the OK Black title
-
-
Forest Hills Northern/Eastern Hockey Wins 3-0
-
Big 3rd Quarter Propels East Kentwood to win over Hudsonville
-
3 Cougars score double figures as GR Catholic remains unbeaten