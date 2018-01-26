× Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – If you are heading to the Upper Peninsula for the weekend, you may sit in traffic for a while.

As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic because of falling ice from the cables and towers on the bridge.

Bridge personnel are monitoring both sides of the bridge. Motorists should expect slowdowns.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers heading that way should tune their radios to AM 530 or 1610 for updates.