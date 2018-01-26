Montcalm deputies save man from overdosing using Narcan

STANTON, Mich. – The Montcalm County Sheriff’s office in Stanton, Michigan got a first hand look at the opioid overdose problem on Thursday.

In a Facebook post Friday, the department posted that on Thursday a woman ran into the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office/EMS Department asking for help with her brother, who was unconscious in her car. Deputies contacted EMS and administered a 4mg dose of NARCAN, the opioid overdose medication. EMS staff performed rescue breathing on the man, a 27-year-old from Howard City, and after more treatment, he woke up and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

