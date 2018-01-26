MSU students protest handling of sex abuse claims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of Michigan State University students are gathering at a spot on campus to protest the school’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against its disgraced former sports doctor, Larry Nassar.

Some were expected to march to the Breslin Center where the men’s basketball team is hosting Wisconsin Friday night.

Organizers have called for students attending the game to wear teal-colored T-shirts in the “Izzone,” a vocal student cheering section named after head basketball coach Tom Izzo.

Hundreds of students are ready to rally at the rock on Michigan State’s campus in support of the survivors of Nassar’s abuse and in protest of MSU’s administration. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/s9fEUNeMfA — Rebecca Russell (@RebRussellFox17) January 26, 2018

The protest and march follow an eventful Friday that included the retirement of athletic director Mark Hollis.

On Wednesday, longtime Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation. That same day, Nassar, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.