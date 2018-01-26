Sheriff: Car driver dies in crash with Michigan school bus

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after a school bus collided with the car she was driving in suburban Detroit.

The Macomb County sheriff’s department says three middle school students on the bus Friday morning in Ray Township weren’t injured and the bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells WWJ-AM the driver lost control of her vehicle before it was hit by the bus. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

WDIV-TV reports the bus was from New Haven Community Schools and the district sent out an automated message about the crash afterward.

The crash is under investigation.

