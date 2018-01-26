Watch dogs race for the gold at the Winter Chillout Flyball Tournament

Posted 12:27 PM, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 12:26PM, January 26, 2018

Watch dogs fly across a race track and compete for treats and medals at the Winter Chillout Flyball Tournament this weekend.

Flyball is high paced relay racing sport for dogs, where two teams, each consisting of four dogs, race against each other for the fastest time. Dogs race over four jumps, land on a spring-loaded box that shoots out a ball, then run back to their owner as fast as they can.

The tournament will take place January 27-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Well-Mannered Dog Center in Wyoming. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit runriotflyball.com.

