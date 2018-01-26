Wyoming: Construction to affect 56th Street, Clyde Park Avenue

WYOMING, Mich. — Drivers who use 56th Street and Clyde Park Avenue will experience disruptions due to construction sometime in 2018, according to word from Wyoming’s public works department.

Officials made a public presentation September 24 of infrastructure projects planned through 2020. Two major streets in the city will be affected.

Reconstruction is planned for 56th Street west of the Metro Hospital area, from Byron Center Avenue to Ivanrest Avenue. A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Ivanrest and 56th, and additions include new sidewalks and a non-motorized path. Work is expected to run from sometime in the summer and into the fall.

Water main construction will interrupt traffic on Clyde Park Avenue between 28th and 36th streets. Documents from the presentation did not specify if the street will be closed. Construction will run in the summer and into the fall.

Water main construction is also planned for Buchanan Avenue south of 44th Street.