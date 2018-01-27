Colder temperatures moving into West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have decreasing clouds heading into the afternoon after a possible sprinkle or two in the morning hours. We expect to see some sunshine before the day is through. Temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day as colder air is behind a cold front that will move through around sunrise. West Michigan will start with a warm breeze in the morning, but winds will die down heading into this evening leaving wind gust in the teens tonight and single digits by Sunday morning.

Sunday is forecasted to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with the chance for some light snow showers. Colder air will continue to work into West Michigan and stay through the beginning of the week making any precipitation in the form of snow. Sunday our winds will be out of the north so much of any lake effect activity will remain off shore over the lake. Snow showers will be mainly widespread around town and very light. We do not expect any travel impacts and very little accumulations if any.

West Michigan will see the temperatures roller coaster continue as we introduce colder and warmer air at times. There is no major system in our full forecast, but still chances for rain and snow. No large impacts are expected from any of these events. We will though be keeping an eye on the transition between rain and snow on Wednesday. Winter is not over as February looks to bring more arctic air.