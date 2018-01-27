× Police investigate alleged assault, theft in NW Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a reported assault at a bus stop on the city’s northwest side.

A spokesman tells FOX 17 a call originally came in about a possible armed robbery at gunpoint, around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. But after investigating, police learned that a woman was apparently assaulted at a bus stop near 7th Street and Alpine Avenue.

They say a man punched a woman, grabbed her cellphone and took off. He’s described as a white man, about 5-feet-6 inches tall, 250 pounds.

He took off running, and police say he hasn’t been seen since. There’s no word on the extent of the woman’s injuries, and if she required hospital treatment.