20th Annual Orchid Show Jan 27-28

Posted 4:50 PM, January 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, January 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 20th Annual Orchid Show was held Jan 27-28 at the Frederik Meijer Garden & Sculpture Park.

The event was put on by the Grand Valley Orchid Society and the Frederik Meijer Gardens.

Admission was free. Visitors were able to see hundreds of orchids on display and speak to experienced growers on topics such as repotting orchids and the best orchids for beginners.

“It’s fun to see different breeds of them [orchids] and to see what you’d like to get next,” said Sally VanderSchuur of Grand Rapids.

Vendors from across the Midwest participated in the event, including people from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

