Cannonsburg attracting crowds in warm weather

BELMONT, Mich.– During a warmer than usual January week, Cannonsburg Ski Area is drawing in skiers and snowboarders, likely due to its ability to make its own snow.

“It’s beautiful out today, it’s not freezing cold, find some snow out today because it is January, just having a good time,” says Karen Forester, a parent who brought her son to Cannonsburg on Sunday, tells FOX 17.

With many parts of West Michigan missing snow, employees at Cannonsburg say they’re helping fill the void by producing their own snow.

“It just kinda provides that winter relief for people. It can get kinda depressing here sometimes here in the winter and you know, being able to come out here and have some fun, it really brings some relief to people,” Evan Zavawa tells FOX 17.

Cannonsburg features a terrain park where snowboarders can practice tricks, a place where employee Julie Kehoe says kids spend a lot of time.

“They will stay out here and laugh and laugh and laugh all afternoon,” Kehoe tells FOX 17.

With the weather expected to cool down, Kehoe says she’s looking forward to a busy second half of the season.