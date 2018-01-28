Man charged, arraigned in shooting of Detroit police officer

Posted 4:09 AM, January 28, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been charged in the shooting of a 25-year-old Detroit police officer who had responded to a domestic violence complaint on the city’s east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 43-year-old Decharlos Brooks was arraigned Saturday on eight counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Officer Glenn Doss was shot in the head Wednesday while sitting in the passenger seat of a patrol car. Doss’ partner rushed him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A handgun also was pointed at other officers before Brooks ran inside a house. He later was removed from the home by officers and arrested.

Brooks is jailed. He faces a Feb. 6 probable cause conference

