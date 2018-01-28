× One injured in two-car crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in the hospital after a two-car crash on Saturday evening.

This happened on M-231 and Lincoln Street around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say a 45-year-old woman from New Mexico was trying to make a U-turn on M-231 when her car stalled, causing her lights to go out as well.

A second driver did not see her and they crashed.

The driver of the first vehicle was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. She is in stable condition.

The other driver was not injured.